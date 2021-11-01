Clear
City council revisiting rezoning along river

St. Joseph's city council will be back at work tonight with their regularly scheduled meeting.

Nov 1, 2021
Updated: Nov 1, 2021 10:57 AM
Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's city council will be back at work tonight with their regularly scheduled meeting.

A couple items of note on the agenda.

There will be another hearing on a proposed zoning change to a number of properties along the Missouri river.

City leaders say it's part of the Riverfront master plan, to have the area developed for entertainment, shops, tourism and more.

There is some push back from some of the land owners in the area.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. this evening at City Hall.

We will have the latest from the meeting tonight on KQ2 News at 10.

