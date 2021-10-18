City council to re-zone Riverfront area for Master Plan

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City Council is proposing a re-zoning of the Riverfront that coincides with the Riverfront Master Plan.

In 2019, the city council passed a plan to revitalize the Riverfront area over 365 acres that will bring entertainment, shops, tourism and much more along the Missouri River in St. Joseph.

"Currently, the zoning within that area along the Riverfront is a mix of manufacturing--so heavy industrial use--and there's also some residential that exists along the Missouri Riverbluffs," said Clint Thompson who is the director of Planning and Zoning in St. Joseph. "Proposed re-zoning would create a precise plan zoning district, and the precise plan zoning district allows for a mix of uses to exist within that Riverfront area.

Thompson, along with the city council, wants to turn the area away from industrial use and into a recreational, entertainment spot.

Thompson added any existing operation, being residential or industrial within the boundaries, will be grand-fathered in and allowed to exist within the precise plan.

The council is presenting an ordinance at Monday's meeting to redistrict the properties located at 1001 Autumn Street, 1119 Bellevue St., 1401 Broadway St., 1001, 1005, 1012, 1015, 1024, and 1025 Euclid Ave., 1001, 1007, 1013, 1015 and 1021 West Highland Ave., 4101, 4201, 4302, 4320, and 4325 Huntoon Rd., 1001, 1002, 1016, and 1020 Luverne St., 102, and 1802 MacArthur Dr., 2210, 2404, 2410, and 2420 Maiden Ln., 1001, 1002, 1005, 1009, 1010, 1015, and 1021 Mokaska St., 3806 and 3908 River Rd., 1002, 1010, 1014 and 1016 Summer St., 1415 Tyron St., 1101, 2201, 2202, 2304, 3101, 3512, 3602, 3702, and 4022 Waterworks Rd., 777 Winners Circle, 1002 and 1007 Winter St. and certain unaddressed parcels of record on Autumn St., Belmont ST., Cook Rd., Euclid Ave., Francis St., Highland Ave., West Highland Ave., Isabelle St., West I-229, Luverne St., Maiden Ln., Missouri River, East Missouri River, Mokasaka St., West Rosine St., Summer St., Tyrone St., Waterworks Rd. and Winter St. from several zoning districts to P-12 and Riverfront Precise Plan District.

This story continues to be updated.