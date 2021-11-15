Clear
City council to vote on Covid-19 vaccinations for city workers

Councilman Madison Davis proposed a resolution that says city workers will not have to undergo Covid-19 vaccinations or testing.

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 9:36 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Will workers for the city of St. Joseph be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19?

That question could be answered at tonight's city council meeting.

That goes against the federal government's Covid-19 vaccination and testing mandates.

The new vaccination rule calls for employers with 100 or more employees to have those workers vaccinated by January 4 or face weekly testing.

Tonight's vote may not mean anything because the mayor says based on guidance they've received the government mandate does not apply to them.

"The Missouri Municipal League has told us the OSHA order does not apply to municipalities in Missouri. So, it's kind of redundant. We're voting on something that doesn't apply to us,” Mayor Bill McMurray said.

Tonight's meeting is set for 5:30 at city hall.

