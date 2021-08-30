City council unanimous in voting down cell phone tower permit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A final unanimous vote today by St. Joseph's city council sealed the fate against a new AT&T cell phone tower being built.

The council voiced their opposition to approving a permit that would have allowed the phone company to build the tower in the 38th and Karnes Road area.

People living in the area had been fighting the process for months, worried about how a tower there would detract from their neighborhood and affect home values.

Those who were there for the vote today say they are relieved that the process appears to finally be over.

"We were diligent and it wasn't right the way they were doing it and we made it a point to stop them and we did," said Linda Hundley, who lives across the street from the planned location for the tower. "It was not only a win for our neighborhood but for other neighborhoods in St. Joe."

AT&T is in need of a new tower because their lease was not being renewed for antennae they currently have on top of a nearby water tower.