City crews work to repair potholes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— St. Joseph street crews are working to repair potholes across the city.

"As long we're not doing snow removal, it's just same as always," St. Joseph Street Superintendent Keven Schneider said. "People call them in and we usually get them within two working days. With so many of them, we're still kind of keeping up with that list, but like today (Monday, we have seven crews out."

Schneider said two of the street crews are patching up citizen requests.

The other crews out repairing potholes are working on the emergency routes.

Schneider adds the crews will work on the emergency routes and then secondary and then the residentials.