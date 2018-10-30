Clear

City decides fate for former fire stations

City council members decided to gift old fire house #11 at 18th and Walnut to Habitat for Humanity to turn into residential housing.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 9:11 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph is giving two old fire stations new life.

During a work session on Monday, city council members decided to gift old fire house #11 at 18th and Walnut to Habitat for Humanity to turn into residential housing.

The building became vacated with the recent construction of two new fires houses in the city.

City leaders said giving the building to the non-profit agency is a good answer for everyone.

"Our idea is to create residential homes," said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Cate Manley. "We're excited about that. That neighborhood was really engaged with that fire house. It's a beautiful neighborhood."

If all goes well with this project, Habitat for Humanity will do the same with fire house #9 at 23rd and Frederick.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
A cold front is expected to move in this morning for your Tuesday which will bring the chance for some drizzle and cloudy skies. Highs will be cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events