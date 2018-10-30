City decides fate for former fire stations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph is giving two old fire stations new life.
During a work session on Monday, city council members decided to gift old fire house #11 at 18th and Walnut to Habitat for Humanity to turn into residential housing.
The building became vacated with the recent construction of two new fires houses in the city.
City leaders said giving the building to the non-profit agency is a good answer for everyone.
"Our idea is to create residential homes," said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Cate Manley. "We're excited about that. That neighborhood was really engaged with that fire house. It's a beautiful neighborhood."
If all goes well with this project, Habitat for Humanity will do the same with fire house #9 at 23rd and Frederick.
