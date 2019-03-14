City declares state of emergency due to Missouri River flooding concerns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The City of St. Joseph has declared a state of emergency due to the threat of flooding along the Missouri River.

In order to receive assistance from the state and federal level, a state of emergency must be declared.

The city declared the emergency Thursday.

"To be able to utilize resources at the state and federal level, we have to locally declare a State of Emergency—make that appeal to the state and federal, which we did do that today," Communications manager Mary Robertson said. "That frees up state and federal resources to the City of St. Joseph."

The city requested 365,000 sandbags through SEMA (Missouri State Emergency Agency) to assist with the levees and ordered a bagging machine. Sandbagging is expected to begin Friday morning.

The state of emergency was put into place as a precaution and to help out with preparations ahead of possible Missouri River flooding.

"When we do that, the Governor can look at this situation and assess the situation and I'm sure everyone around us is doing the same thing, but that does give us the availability of resources and materials to come from the state," Robertson said.

By making the declaration, it will also help the city with reimbursement.

New projections show the Missouri River at St. Joseph cresting at 28.7 feet on Tuesday.