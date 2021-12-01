Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

City departments affected by labor shortage

The St. Joseph Streets Dept.along with the Parks and Rec Dept. are just some of the city organizations dealing with impacts from the labor shortages.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 9:29 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The superintendent of St. Joseph City Streets said the department is leaner than normal thanks to the labor shortage.

Right now, he's looking to fill a few positions.

"We've been running short for quite some time," Keven Schneider, city streets superintendent said.  "We are a governmental agency and unfortunately sometimes the pay isn't what other places are."

Schneider is not alone, the city's Parks and Recreation Department is seeing the same thing.

"It's hard to find any good help anymore," Jeff Atkins, asst. director St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department said. 

Both city departments are forced to make do with less staff, a task that comes with varying amounts of difficulty.

For the streets department, making do means finding a workaround. Schneider said a relatively new pre-treatment will once again be used on city roads ahead of snowstorms in an effort to reduce the need for more staff.

For the parks department though, making do means doing more work with fewer people.

"Our guys are not only having to run the equipment they're also having to do the handwork which all in all takes longer than it should," Atkins said.

Both departments said they're doing whatever it takes to adapt.

"All you can do is grit your teeth and do the best you can with what you have," Schneider said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Atchison
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Temperatures today were well above average with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with highs making a run for the 70s. Sunny and dry weather will continue tomorrow. Temperatures will remain well above average on Friday before some slightly cooler air moves into the area for the weekend. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories