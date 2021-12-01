City departments affected by labor shortage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The superintendent of St. Joseph City Streets said the department is leaner than normal thanks to the labor shortage.

Right now, he's looking to fill a few positions.

"We've been running short for quite some time," Keven Schneider, city streets superintendent said. "We are a governmental agency and unfortunately sometimes the pay isn't what other places are."

Schneider is not alone, the city's Parks and Recreation Department is seeing the same thing.

"It's hard to find any good help anymore," Jeff Atkins, asst. director St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department said.

Both city departments are forced to make do with less staff, a task that comes with varying amounts of difficulty.

For the streets department, making do means finding a workaround. Schneider said a relatively new pre-treatment will once again be used on city roads ahead of snowstorms in an effort to reduce the need for more staff.

For the parks department though, making do means doing more work with fewer people.

"Our guys are not only having to run the equipment they're also having to do the handwork which all in all takes longer than it should," Atkins said.

Both departments said they're doing whatever it takes to adapt.

"All you can do is grit your teeth and do the best you can with what you have," Schneider said.