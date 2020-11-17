Clear
City discusses plans to repair Aquatic Park damages

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 10:25 AM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday evening, council members had a work session on the status of the Aquatic Park with St. Joseph's Parks and Recreation.

Over the past couple of years, serious leakage issues and other maintenance problems have left the lap pool unusable.  In order for proper repairs to be made, it'll cost the city more than $1 million.

"There's no way at this point to safely open that pool," said Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf.  "The problem is, is that one of the walls on the East end of the pool is extremely comprised, structurally.  Behind that wall is the pump room.  As you might imagine, if something would happen to that wall with the pool full of water, that is not going to end well." 

Council members agree a comprehensive repair plan must be developed.  The city will need to reach out to an aquatic industry expert on how to move forward with the repairs.

In the meantime, park staff says the lap pool will remain closed next year, but the remained for the Aquatic Park will stay open.

