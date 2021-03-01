Clear
City eateries prepare for Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week runs March 2-11 in St. Joseph.

Posted: Mar 1, 2021 1:01 AM
Updated: Mar 1, 2021 1:02 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will hold its second annual Restaurant Week for participating eateries this week. 

Area restaurants are getting ready for the week-long event which aims to bring more people into local places to dine. 

The event is taking on new meaning in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff at the Ground Round said they're admittedly not sure as to what to expect this year, but added that they're prepared for anything. 

"We're having to modify the guidelines because of the social distancing, but we're gonna be able to kill it with no problem at all" Chelsea Russell, a server said. 

Restaurant week runs March 2 through 11, additional details can be found at the event's website

A weak cold front will move through the area overnight bringing the chance for a few areas of very light rain, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow because of the front with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will be breezy at times tomorrow especially in the morning and afternoon hours with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Mild and fairly quiet weather is on the way for next week with above average temperatures all week. Temperatures will start in the 50s on Monday and warm into the 60s by mid week. Most of next week looks sunny and dry with only a few slim chances for precipitation.
