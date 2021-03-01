City eateries prepare for Restaurant Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will hold its second annual Restaurant Week for participating eateries this week.

Area restaurants are getting ready for the week-long event which aims to bring more people into local places to dine.

The event is taking on new meaning in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff at the Ground Round said they're admittedly not sure as to what to expect this year, but added that they're prepared for anything.

"We're having to modify the guidelines because of the social distancing, but we're gonna be able to kill it with no problem at all" Chelsea Russell, a server said.

Restaurant week runs March 2 through 11, additional details can be found at the event's website.