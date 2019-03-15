City filling more than 360,000 sandbags ahead of Missouri River flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Crews and volunteers from the City of St. Joseph are filling more than 360,000 sandbags ahead of possible flooding across the area.

The sand was delivered Thursday and work began Friday morning to create the sandbags. As of Friday afternoon, around 1,000 bags were made and delivered.

Work will continue through the weekend to create more sandbags at the location on S. 4th St. and Hickory St.

The bags will be helping people in St. Joseph, Elwood, Buchanan and Doniphan counties.