Clear

City filling more than 360,000 sandbags ahead of Missouri River flooding

Crews and volunteers from the City of St. Joseph are filling more than 360,000 sandbags ahead of possible flooding across the area.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 7:55 PM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 8:04 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Crews and volunteers from the City of St. Joseph are filling more than 360,000 sandbags ahead of possible flooding across the area.

The sand was delivered Thursday and work began Friday morning to create the sandbags. As of Friday afternoon, around 1,000 bags were made and delivered.

Work will continue through the weekend to create more sandbags at the location on S. 4th St. and Hickory St. 

The bags will be helping people in St. Joseph, Elwood, Buchanan and Doniphan counties.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
As flooding along the Missouri River continues, the weather will remain quiet. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events