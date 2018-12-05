City fixing pothole problem

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Heading into the winter season, the probability of you coming across a pothole on a road increases and this year is no different.

The city of St. Joseph has already responded to potholes across town and drivers should be on the look out.

Experts at Collision Repair Specialists say that hitting a large pothole with your car can cause some extensive damage.

"It can knock out the front end alignment or even the rear end alignment," Dale Eaton, owner of Collision Repair Specialists said. "Blow the sidewall of a tire, bend the wheel. Cause a fair amount of damage if it’s big enough, even some undercarriage damage.”

This damage can lead to the car owner to spend hundreds of dollars to fix.

"It can range anywhere from an alignment, which is a little less than $100 to $800 or $900 depending on what parts are damaged,” Eaton said.

To keep traffic moving and to avoid future damage to your vehicle, the city has crews working every day to repair the roads.

“If we are not out doing snow removal, we have at least one crew out patching,” Keven Schneider, Superintendent of Streets and Infrastructure with the city of St. Joseph said.

Once a pothole is reported or discovered, Schneider says 99 percent of the time, the city will respond within two working days, weather permitting.

As the winter season continues, crews will continue to fix the roadways but the city is offering advice in the meantime.

“Try to avoid them of course," Schneider said. "You can’t be swinging out into the other lane of traffic but try to avoid them if you can. If you see one coming and there is no way to avoid it, just try to go through it real slow and give us a call.”

You can report potholes to the city by calling the streets department at 816-271-4848.