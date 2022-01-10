City gives update on bonds for bridges project

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The bridge work around St. Joseph continues to make improvements.

In October, construction began on the King Hill bridge, the first of many bridges to receive improvements and total reconstruction in the Bonds for Bridges project.

The King Hill bridge is currently in progress.

Delayed because of winter weather and the holiday's the 13th St. and 22nd bridges are now ready to begin any time.

There are several bridges, including the 5th Avenue, Huntoon, and Gene Field that are being advertised now for contractors.

Design work is wrapping on the Hyde Park pedestrian bridge.

St. Joseph's Parks and Rec Director Chuck Kempf provides insight on the Hyde bridge design work.

"The bridge needs to be replaced just because it's getting old and there are some concerns, but we are going to try and design it to look like--the new bridge will look like the old bridge," said Kempf. "So we want to give people that are concerned about the aesthetics that it is going to have the appearance of the bridge that's there now."

Construction on the Hyde Park bridge is expected in the fall.

Click here to view the full Bonds for Bridges plan.