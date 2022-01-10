Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

City gives update on bonds for bridges project

The King Hill bridge is currently in progress, two bridges are ready to begin construction and several others are finalizing plans.

Posted: Jan 10, 2022 6:34 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The bridge work around St. Joseph continues to make improvements. 

In October, construction began on the King Hill bridge, the first of many bridges to receive improvements and total reconstruction in the Bonds for Bridges project.

The King Hill bridge is currently in progress.

Delayed because of winter weather and the holiday's the 13th St. and 22nd bridges are now ready to begin any time. 

There are several bridges, including the 5th Avenue, Huntoon, and Gene Field that are being advertised now for contractors.

Design work is wrapping on the Hyde Park pedestrian bridge.

St. Joseph's Parks and Rec Director Chuck Kempf provides insight on the Hyde bridge design work. 

"The bridge needs to be replaced just because it's getting old and there are some concerns, but we are going to try and design it to look like--the new bridge will look like the old bridge," said Kempf. "So we want to give people that are concerned about the aesthetics that it is going to have the appearance of the bridge that's there now."

Construction on the Hyde Park bridge is expected in the fall.

Click here to view the full Bonds for Bridges plan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Atchison
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Cold temperatures out the door this morning with lows in the teens and lower 20s. Today temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be above average throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through most of the week. A cold front will move through by the end of the week giving us some cooler temperatures and clouds for your weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories