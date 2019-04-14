City holds hazardous waste disposal site Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph teamed up the Midwest Recycling Center to provide an opportunity for people to get rid of their hazardous waste items, old television sets and computer monitors Saturday.

Those getting rid of their items headed to the parking lot of the Remington Nature Center to dipose thier items, they didn't even have to leave their cars.

Officials say over the years more and more people turn out for the event. Their goal is to keep these kinds of items out of the landfill.

"Essentially it gives the citizens of St. Joe the opportunity to dispose of pesticides herbicides oil antifreeze, things that we don't want in the landfill." Rod McQuerrery, supeintendent St. Joseph landfill said. "It doesn't cost them anything they can come down drop them off."

The city said there will be another similar event at this same location in October.