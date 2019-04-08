City inches closer to Medical Marijuana businesses

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council will review for the first time Monday, recommendations to expand zoning ordinances to include medical marijuana businesses inside city limits.

The Planning & Zoning Commission approved revisions and an amendment to zoning ordinances to help govern medical marijuana operations in St. Joseph at the Commission’s meeting March 28.

Missouri voters last November approved Amendment 2, which legalized the growth and sale of medical marijuana. But the state leaves it up to municipalities to establish zoning regulations.

Amendment 2, the November ballot measure which legalized medical marijuana, set a maximum zoning distance of 1,000 feet from churches and schools to medical marijuana businesses. City staff and Planning & Zoning commissioners are recommending the City adopt regulations that set a minimum distance of 300 feet.

The City Council will read through two ordinances that would govern these new businesses. One changes the definitions of a “Neighborhood Shopping District” and “M-1 Light Manufacturing District” to include power for the city to regulate cultivation, dispensing and testing medical marijuana. The other redistricts a portion of Mitchell Avenue to be rehabilitated for a cultivation facility that is proposing to set up shop there.

The City will vote on the two ordinances on April 22.