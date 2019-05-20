Clear

City installs new tornado siren in southwest St. Joseph

The City of St. Joseph installed a new tornado siren that will cover the southwest corner of St. Joseph. The siren was installed Friday at Kirschner Park.

The new siren will cover parts of the city that were left uncovered after a siren stopped working that used to cover the area.

"We had a siren that was located on private property with one of our industrial partners on their parking lot and it stopped working," Jada McClintick, the city's emergency manager said. "And it was so old, there were no parts any more so they decided to try not to make it work again. Which left a gap in our coverage for the southwest corner of St. Joseph around the Kirschner residential area and a portion of our industrial district."

The siren is run on solar power and is the first of its kind in the city. There are now 23 tornado sirens that cover the city.

Funds for the siren were provided by a grant from the State Emergency Management Agency.

McClintick reminds people that tornado sirens are meant to only be heard if outside and that having a weather radio is the best option for those inside.

The siren will be used for tornadoes, wind gusts of greater than 80 mph and evacuation notices.

