City landfill to accept storm debris

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph residents will be able to take their downed tree limbs and branches from the weekend's storm to the landfill starting Thursday, July 15 during normal hours of operation.

Tree limbs and branches are the only acceptable material that can be dropped off for disposal.

Residents dropping off tree limbs and branches will be required to pass over the weight scale as the city will still be responsible for payment to the state for the amount of tonnage collected from the storm debris.

Residents dropping off storm debris will follow the same guidelines as Clean Sweep. Documentation of St. Joseph residency is required, and no commercial vehicles are allowed.

For Clean Sweep guidelines, visit the city’s website at stjosephmo.gov and search Clean Sweep.

Hours of operation for the landfill are Monday through Friday from 7am to 4:30pm. Storm debris will be accepted through July 30.