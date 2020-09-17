City leaders, businesses react to upgraded mask ordinance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city's upgraded mask ordinance is set to go into effect Thursday, and both city leaders and business owners are reacting.

"I’m excited and I’m glad that the city is taking some proactive measures about it." Andrew Montee, owner Mokaska Coffee Shop said.

The upgrade will require masks and or face coverings be worn inside all businesses in the city regardless of size.

The mayor upgraded the ordinance Tuesday despite full support from the city council which has debated the topic for weeks.

Staunch critics of the mask mandates on the council throughout the past several weeks have now said approaching the situation with an open mind.

"I’m not all upset that the mayor made a proclamation to put masks on," PJ Kovac, city councilman district III said. "it’ll give us a chance to see if it does work."

Montee said his business is already adapting to changes brought on by the pandemic. He said he's hoping the city’s ordinance will help bring hospitalization numbers down, to avoid another stay-at-home order.

"We've just been adapting kinda rolling with the punches and trying to do our best to kind of keep business alive in a safe and responsible way." Montee said.

Business owners along with city leaders are looking forward to seeing what effect the ordinance will have.

"If the masks work we’ll find out real quick," Kovac added.

The new mask city ordinance is set to last 30 days.