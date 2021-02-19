Local agency clears up mass vaccine text message

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Confusion over a vaccine text message cleared up by a local agency.

Friday morning, 1,200 St. Joseph residents received a mass text informing them of their recent COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. City Hall's vaccine call center became slammed with calls from residence trying to register, citing the text message. City staff convinced the mass text was a spam as most callers weren't eligible.

Turns out, the text wasn't sent out by a spammer but the Social Welfare Board. Executive Director and staff from the local agency saw the news and immediately called KQ2, hoping the mass spam text wasn't the same messgae they sent out Friday morning.

“We’re not a spammer. It was a misunderstanding because we were on the same page that the message was coming from the Social Welfare Board; however, when this was sent by our third party vendor, that information did not make it on there because of the limits of characters to the message,” said Linda Judah, Executive Director of St. Joseph's Social Welfare Board.

It's still not clear why the city said most of the callers weren't eligible for the vaccine. Judah said the texts were sent out to patients in five categories: those with chronic kidney disease, heart disease, COPD, a BMI of 40 or greater and or type 2 diabetes.

As of now, Missouri is vaccinating Phase 1A and 1B-- tier 1 and 2.

The Social Welfare Board apologizes for the miscommunication between them, Mosaic Life Care and the city. Judah said they're relieved the St. Joseph Police Department is no longer investigating the spam text.