City leaders discuss bike trail shuttle service

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The new bike trails may help pave the way for some new business.

St. Joseph city council met Monday evening to discuss putting together a framework for a bike trails shuttle service to set up shop.

It’s a frequent business and amenity that cities with bike trails offer riders.

The council members just need to lay out the parameters a business would need to meet in order to run a shuttle service.

The St. Joseph parks director said this service is similar to a ski-lift chair but for mountain bike riders.

"People like to go downhill, they get a lift back up to the top and they go back down again. That's what we are trying to accomplish here. We're trying to set the rules in place so that private entities can provide that service," Parks Director Chuck Kempf said.

Kempf says the city could provide that service but it would be better and cheaper if a private company, or two, did it instead.