Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

City leaders discuss bike trail shuttle service

St. Joseph city council met Monday evening to discuss putting together a framework for a bike trails shuttle service to set up shop.

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The new bike trails may help pave the way for some new business.

St. Joseph city council met Monday evening to discuss putting together a framework for a bike trails shuttle service to set up shop.

It’s a frequent business and amenity that cities with bike trails offer riders.

The council members just need to lay out the parameters a business would need to meet in order to run a shuttle service.

The St. Joseph parks director said this service is similar to a ski-lift chair but for mountain bike riders.

"People like to go downhill, they get a lift back up to the top and they go back down again. That's what we are trying to accomplish here. We're trying to set the rules in place so that private entities can provide that service," Parks Director Chuck Kempf said.

Kempf says the city could provide that service but it would be better and cheaper if a private company, or two, did it instead.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Atchison
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Cooler temperatures have settled into the area this morning with a few isolated areas of light rain. This rain should move out of the area through the rest of the morning with gradually clearing skies. This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs only making it into the lower 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the rest of the work week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the lower 80s by Sunday into next week. Rain chances look to stay minimal over the next seven days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories