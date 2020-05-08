City leaders discuss when bars should be allowed to reopen

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's been a tough question for the St. Joseph city council: how and when should all businesses across the city reopen?

Monday saw a majority of business return in the city, with the exception of stand alone bars. After a council work session Thursday over the issue led to a one-week delay on making a decision on their future , mayor Bill McMurray said the exclusion on bars isn't set in stone.

“I think we’re certainly willing to reconsider that,” McMurray said. “We just need to have guidelines on social distancing and other precautions if we're gonna put people in a social situation.”

Now that the city is on the path to reopening, city council members say the real adjustment is likely just beginning.

“We knew that we couldn't keep shelter in place forever, we are going to have to figure out a way to live with this thing,” city councilman Brian Myers said. “I think the best thing to do as a community is to make everyone safe if they choose to go out into the public.”

The mayor says he understands the frustrations of bar owners forced to stay closed even though many other bars across town are attached to restaurants and thus can legally operate. He says with a little more time for thought, a solution can be found.

“We can work something out here we don't want to have the only businesses in town that can't be open be bars,” McMurray said. “I think we have a good group of business people and we ought to be able to find a way to help them keep operating their business.”

The city council plans to address the issue again at another work session scheduled for next week.