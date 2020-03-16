City leaders, first responders, school officials to address coronavirus concerns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph is hosting a panel discussion Monday night to address concerns and questions surrounding COVID-19.

The coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the U.S. and another case of the virus has been confirmed in Missouri Monday morning.

During the panel discussion, leaders and officials will discuss how they are handling emergencies in the weeks to come.

“A presentation will be made to discuss the current situation, facts surrounding the coronavirus, prevention, and treatment, along with other relevant information, followed by a question and answer period,” according to a news release.

The panel discussion will start at 7 p.m. and is not open to the public, in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

But people may watch the discussion on the City’s website, the City’s Facebook page, or on Suddenlink’s cable channel 19.

Residents can call in questions to the panel during the discussion by calling any of the following numbers: 364-1579, 364-1377, or 364-1380.