City leaders react to population decrease

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 2020 census reports St. Joseph's population dropped by over 4,000 people since the previous report a decade prior.

U.S. Census data showed St. Joseph's population was at 72,437 in 2020, compared to 76,640 recoreded in 2010.

R Patt Lilly, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said some of the reasons for the dip are what are perceived to be systemic issues in the community, in addition working trends.

Lilly said about a third of the city's working population doesn't live whitin the city limits. He along with St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray want to know why.

"Certainly the decrease deserves conversation," Lilly said.

Their plan to address this involves a survey, given to people who only work in town. City leaders want to work with some of the areas largest employers to find out why people don't consider living in St. Joseph.

"It's kind of like doing an exit interview," McMurray said. "If somebody leaves your employment you'd kind of like to know why so you could improve."

Despite the drop, Lilly and McMurray still tout the advantages St. Joseph has to offer and said they remain committed to improving the city.

"We have a lot that we need to do from a competitive standpoint," Lilly said. As a community where your dollars go a long way that has a good quality of life I think St. Joseph has a lot to offer."

The survey is in the planning phases at this time, no word on when it would be available for workers. Census data showed St. Joseph along with St. Louis showed a decline in population between 2010 and 2020 while Kansas City and Columbia-Jefferson City saw growth.