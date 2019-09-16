City leaders tour St. Joseph Landfill, get behind-the scenes look at operations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council members and Mayor Bill McMurray toured the St. Joseph Landfill on Monday to get an up-close look at the behind-the-scenes operations.

"Many of the members of council have not actually seen and toured the area," McMurray said. "We certainly talk about it a good deal and we certainly purchase a lot of equipment for the landfill, so this was an opportunity for those who haven't seen it to come out and see the extent of the operation."

McMurray said there was some concern about the city spending large amounts of money towards several new pieces of landfill equipment recently. The tour, given by longtime Landfill employees, helped to put their minds at ease.

"I think we have a clearer picture of the operation and so when the next request comes in for a pretty heavy piece of equipment, I mean we have a better understanding of how that equipment is used and why it's so expensive," McMurray said.

The Landfill said they have another 50 years of usage before the dumping ground is full. Employees also went through the conservation measures and regulations the landfill has to follow.

"I've certainly learned more than I knew before," McMurray said.