City looking to transfer $1M to pay improvements done on two SJFD Stations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city will be looking at a bill to transfer $1 Million from the TIF program to the Capital Projects Fund to pay for infrastructure improvements done on two St. Joseph fire stations.

In 2011 and 2015, improvements were made to fire stations four and twelve.

Councilman Brian Myers said the city had set aside the money in the TIF (Tax Increment Financing) fund to be built up. He said at the time the stations were built, the money had not been accumulated and needed time to do so before being transferred.

"The funds were not allocated at that time because they were not built up in that TIF fund," Myers said. "It's not uncommon for projects to be done and then the money to come over as soon as the money has been built up in the TIF account."

Fire Chief Mike Dalsing said station four was originally built in the mid-1970s. It was built on fill dirt, and the south side of the bay had started to separate and the wall had moved several inches away from the concrete floor.

Some of the improvements that took place were: the original bay was removed and two new bays with a concrete floor and sloped floor drains were constructed, a second unisex bathroom/shower was added, a new exercise room and gear storage with continuous ventilation and a utility storage building were added.

More upgrades were done to the living quarters which includes a new metal roof, additional insulation, sprinkler system and separate bedrooms. The exterior of the building was updated with stucco walls and metal soffit.

"If you notice, [station four] looks a lot like station 12. Almost all of the stations kind of have a - that's what we call a St. Joe look," Dalsing said. "They all have the green type roofs and the red doors and the same type of brickwork."

Dalsing added that station 12 was built over 100 years ago around the early 1900s.

Improvements on that fire hosue included the purchase of two additional lots and demolition of a commercial building, new living quarters and two bays constructed with separate bedrooms, unisex bathrooms/showers and new metal roofs.

The original building was remodeled with a conference/meeting room, unisex bathroom and exercise area downstairs. The current Emergency Operations Center and the City’s back-up data storage system are in the upstairs. The exterior of the old building was updated with stucco and landscaping.

"Station 12 was the first station that we actually had essentially built," Dalsing said. "We added onto it and essentially it became a new building."

The bill will be up for the first reading at Monday's City Council meeting.