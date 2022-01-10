City looks outside for management group for Civic Arena and Missouri Theater

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city is looking outside of St. Joseph to hire a management group.

The group would be hired to manage and promote events at Civic Arena and The Missouri Theater.

The conversation originally began in March of 2020, having to go on hold when the pandemic began.

Monday evening, city council and the city's parks department are meeting once again to continue the discussion.

"That industry was impacted dramatically with sports and entertainment and still is," said Chuck Kempf, the Director of Parks and Rec.

The goal is to revitalize a gap in entertainment and events in the community, targeting the Civic Arena and The Missouri Theater.

Kempf says the staff at each venue manage local events but is looking for regional and national promotors to make connections and attract groups nationwide to fill the hole in St. Joseph.

“Bringing in outside management…that doesn’t mean we’d be giving up ownership of those facilities. It just means that we’d be hiring somebody to manage and promote those facilities," said Kempf. “But they’re also going to be more aggressive, they got connections all over the country."

Music performances have been the biggest miss for Civic said Kempf. Adding, it's too big for intimate concerts and too small for big-name groups.

About 40 weekends throughout the year, these venues are booked. The goal is to fill every weekend. Hiring an outside team will ultimately bridge the gap Kempf said.

But the big concern for the city and Kempf is to make sure the current staff members at each venue remain in place. For each group that is showing interest in taking over, Kempf is making sure they are a group that will hire in and absorb the current staff.

“That's my biggest concern," said Kempf. "The management company told me that typically, when they come in, they take over a building, they will offer jobs to the people that work there already.”

Another factor is to guarantee that local groups and organizations that utilize both venues remain.

"Let's try and do a little more than we're doing now but let's also try and be as loyal as we can to do these local organizations and groups that use the arena for the events," Kempf explained.

The process will take time. Although the current city council is behind the plan, any final decisions most likely won't be made until after the new city council joins office Kempf added.