City looks to address price gouging amidst Coronavirus pandemic

The proposal from 2nd district city councilman Marty Novak will be discussed at the next city council meeting on March 23rd.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 6:28 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city is looking to tackle the topic of price gouging at its next city council meeting.

2nd district city councilman Marty Novak recently introduced the idea to move forward with municipal legislation against the practice.

While there is state legislation against the practice, there are no laws against price gouging at the local level. Novak says the pandemic situation presents the opportunity for some to resale items in high demand such as toilet paper and cleaning products for much higher prices.

"Nobody's saying they don't want stores to make a profit, but if price gouging is going on, that needs to be addressed," Novak said.

Should the proposal become law, violators would face fines imposed by the city.  The next council meeting is set to take place on March 23rd. 

As we head into the weekend we will see dry conditions but temperatures will remain below normal across much of the Midwest. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
