City looks to address price gouging amidst Coronavirus pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city is looking to tackle the topic of price gouging at its next city council meeting.
2nd district city councilman Marty Novak recently introduced the idea to move forward with municipal legislation against the practice.
While there is state legislation against the practice, there are no laws against price gouging at the local level. Novak says the pandemic situation presents the opportunity for some to resale items in high demand such as toilet paper and cleaning products for much higher prices.
"Nobody's saying they don't want stores to make a profit, but if price gouging is going on, that needs to be addressed," Novak said.
Should the proposal become law, violators would face fines imposed by the city. The next council meeting is set to take place on March 23rd.
