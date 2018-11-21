City makes progress on abandoned homes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The city of St. Joseph made progress on its plan to rid the city of run-down properties.

The Dangerous Buildings Committee elected to tear down neglected properties they deemed dangerous. The properties involved were four residential houses in various locations throughout the city.

In each case, the structure was in such disrepair, the best option was to order them demolished. The city says it's important to consider what kind of impact the abandoned building is having on the neighborhood at large.

"The goal of the city is to work with property owners, and try to make sure they understand property maintenance codes as well as the importance of understanding that their neighbors have property rights too." Clint Thompson, Director of Planning & Community Development, said.

Thompson also stated that the City Council is creating a Vacant Registry Program, giving the city the ability to track vacant structures.