City of Elwood holding community meeting to discuss possible river flooding

The City of Elwood, Kansas is warning residents that the Missouri River is expected to rise over the next several days, cresting at 29.4 feet on March 19.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 9:41 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

In anticipation of possible flooding, the city will be holding a community information meeting on March 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Elwood Community Center. The center is located at 803 Massachusetts St. in Elwood.

The city recommends a mandatory evacutation if the Missouri River reaches 30 feet.

People with any questions are urged to contact Elwood City Hall at 913-365-6871.

