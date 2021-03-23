Clear
The City of Maryville lifts its mask mandate

Maryville's city council voted on Monday to lift the mask order, leaving the decision up to individual places for whether or not masks will be required inside.

(MARYVILLE, Mo) You will no longer find masks required by the city in Maryville. 

“I think the face covering ordinance that was approved in July has served its purpose," said City Manager, Greg McDanel.

"Those who are comfortable will remove their masks and certainly those who feel like they want to take the precaution will continue to wear masks, and it will be certainly be a personal choice," said President of Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville, Nate Blackford.

While the mask mandate may be gone, health officials say do not let your guard down.

"Obviously rates are down significantly in our community. So we support that decision. At the same time, we still believe that it's best to wear masks and social distance are actually really social distance when and where you can and wear masks, if you can't,” said Blackford.

While Mosaic supports the city's decision, Northwest Missouri State University also supports the decision but will also keep precautions in place.

"Our mitigation policy says when six foot of social distance can't be maintained. So if you're in the library on the third floor, and there's nobody else there, you you're eligible to take your mask off. We do ask when people enter the building or moving through a building, they don't, they believe, leave their mask on,” said Vice President of Student Affairs, Matt Baker.

While some are breathing a sigh of relief, others feel the fight against COVID-19 is not over.

“We will continue to wear masks here for for some period of time. And just like we were the first to do we'll be the last to stop doing it," said Blackford.

