City of Maryville officials issue new emergency order

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— City of Maryville officials have released a seventh emergency order, mirroring the state of Missouri's recently issued Public Health Warning.

Maryville is currently in a Category 1-Extreme Risk situation.

Per the new order, while Maryville is in the Category 1-Extreme Risk category (PCR 7-day positivity rate: 15% or above using the CDC method and 7-day case rate per 100k: 350 or above, these are new action plans:

Business occupancy: 25% or less for retail locations with less than 10,000 square feet. 10% or less for retail locations with 10,000 square feet or more. Businesses should follow social distancing guidelines. People shall not visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance or in end-of-life circumstances. Restaurants may offer dining-in services, provided social distancing, and other precautionary public health measures. At least six feet between tables, no communal seating areas to parties that are not connected, and having no more than 10 people at a single table. The use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery is encouraged throughout the duration of the order.

Social Group sizes: Social gatherings will not have more than 10 people except: Business activities, religious services, schools, and school activities, and extended family.

Face coverings: All persons, five years or older, inside the City of Maryville, will be required to wear face-coverings inside public facilities or businesses that are open to the public, public transportation vehicles, and outside when social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained. Enforcement of this requirement will include enhanced law enforcement visibility, individual compliance, business compliance, and complaint tracking.



If Maryville moves down to a Category 2-Critical Risk situation (PCR 7-day positivity rate: 10-14% (using CDC method), and 7-day case rate per 100k: 100-349), then the action plans will change to this:

Business Occupancy: 50% or less for retail locations with less than 10,000 square feet. 25% or less for retail locations with 10,000 square feet or more. Businesses should follow social distancing guidelines. People shall not visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance or in end-of-life circumstances. Restaurants may offer dining-in services, provided social distancing, and other precautionary public health measures. At least six feet between tables, no communal seating areas to parties that are not connected, and having no more than 10 people at a single table. The use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery is encouraged throughout the duration of the order.

Social Group sizes: Social gatherings will not have more than 25 people except: Business activities, religious services, schools, and school activities, and extended family.

Face coverings: All persons, five years or older, inside the City of Maryville, will be required to wear face-coverings inside public facilities or businesses that are open to the public, public transportation vehicles, and outside when social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained. Enforcement of this requirement will include enhanced law enforcement visibility, individual compliance, business compliance, and complaint tracking.



If Maryville moves down to Category 3-Serious Risk situation (PCR 7-day positivity rate: 5-9% (using CDC method) and 7-day case rate per 100k: 10-99), then these actions will be taken in place:

Business Occupancy: No limits

Social Group Size: All social gatherings in the City of Maryville shall abide by social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet of space between individuals. This provision shall apply in all situations, including, but not limited to when persons are standing in line or individuals are using shared indoor and outdoor spaces.

Face Coverings: All persons, five years or older, inside the City of Maryville, will be required to wear face-coverings inside public facilities or businesses that are open to the public, public transportation vehicles, and outside when social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.



According to the release from the City of Maryville, the action plans will change when Nodaway County's positivity rate and case rate data lower for two consecutive weeks.

