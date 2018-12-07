City of Maryville receives $10.4 million BUILD grant

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The city of Maryville is one step closer to completing its South Main Corridor Improvement Project.

On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) announced that the Department of Transportation awarded Maryville a $10.4 million Better Utilitizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant.

"This is a statement project for us," Maryville city manager Greg McDanel said.

The South Main Corridor Improvement project has been a focal point for city officials for the last several years—considering it contains nearly 65 percent of all retail sales in Nodaway County.

"This infracture improvement is probably the thing we hear the most feedback on from our community as far as what needs attention," Rachael Martin said.

It's a huge project for the city—as South Main runs more than a mile and a half from South Avenue to Bypass U.S. 71.

This grant gives the city an opportunity to move quicker on a project that will add trails, more traffic lanes, and beautification of the area.

"When you look at this project, with the enhancements at Northwest Missouri State, Fourth Street, downtown revitatlization, Mozingo Recreation Park success—a lot of things are coming together at a perfect time for our community," McDanel said.

City officials expect construction to begin in Spring 2020 and the project could only take 18-24 months instead of the original 10-year plan before the grant.