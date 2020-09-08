City of St. Joseph Health Department reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths mark the 14th and 16th death due to COVID-19.

No other details were released about the deaths.

Total coronavirus cases also grew by 89 according to the department's latest report with 59 confirmed cases and 30 probable cases. A total of 1,315 confirmed cases have been reported in Buchanan County since the pandemic began.

17 people are currently hospitalized. The health department reports Buchanan County's positivity rate at 9.23 percent.