City of St. Joseph Health Department to hold free COVID-19 testing

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 10:07 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will hold a free COVID-19 test site.

The drive-thru event will be held Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Heritage Park Softball Complex, located at 2202 Waterworks Road in St. Joseph.

More than 4,000 positive cases have been reported in Buchanan County since the pandemic began. Forty-seven people have died.

This COVID-19 testing event is open to Missouri residents aged 7 and older regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

Testing for COVID-19 involves using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose. This is an active COVID-19 test, not an
antibody test.

Pre-registration is strongly advised and can be completed online at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the State's Covid Hotline at 877-435-8411. Pre-registration guarantees a test and much faster processing at the testing site.

Participants will have the opportunity to set up a secure online user ID at a portal provided by the processing lab, Quest Diagnostic, to access their test results. Those whose test results are positive for COVID-19 will receive a call from their local health department.

Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
