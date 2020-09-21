City of St. Joseph announces next City Manager

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has announced the next City Manager, Gary Edwards.

According to a press release, Edwards is a 5th generation Missourian and has 25 years of city management experience, along with a background in radio and television broadcast and Chief-of-Staff in the United States Congress and at the state level.

“Gary has the qualities the City Council was looking for in a city manager and will be a good fit for the community. His strength in financial management, economic development and negotiations will serve the organization well. I look forward to Gary’s experience and leadership as we continue to pursue the strategic goals and plans of the City Council,” Mayor Bill McMurray said.

Edwards currently serves as city manager for Aransas Pass, Texas, and has been working to recover and rebuild the community from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. He holds a Bachelor’s in Communications from the College of the Ozarks Point Lookout, MO, and a Master of Public Administration, from Missouri State University. Past city management experience includes city administrator for Sedalia, MO and city manager for Moberly, MO.

Pending the execution of a contract to be first read at tonight’s City Council meeting, Edwards first day with the city of St. Joseph will be November 9.

His salary will be $160,000.