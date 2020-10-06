Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

City of St. Joseph extends mask order

Monday, the St. Joseph City Council endorsed an extension to the city's mask mandate until November 16.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 3:36 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 3:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has issued a Declaration and Order extending the city's mask mandate until Monday, November 16. 

At their regular meeting Monday night, the council voted 6-2 to approve a resolution for the mayor to extend his order. 

The mayor was planning on extending his emergency order, regardless of the vote, but wanted the full support of the council to show the city is interested in public health, not politics. 

Some city council members showed support for extending the order until the end of the year.

To read the full resolution, CLICK HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 83°
A mild start to your Tuesday but with the sunshine returned to the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the 80's. Wednesday looks to be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories