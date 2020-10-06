City of St. Joseph extends mask order

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has issued a Declaration and Order extending the city's mask mandate until Monday, November 16.

At their regular meeting Monday night, the council voted 6-2 to approve a resolution for the mayor to extend his order.

The mayor was planning on extending his emergency order, regardless of the vote, but wanted the full support of the council to show the city is interested in public health, not politics.

Some city council members showed support for extending the order until the end of the year.

