City of St. Joseph launches phone registration system for COVID-19 vaccine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph announced a new way for people who do not have internet access to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The city released a telephone number to call for those struggling to sign-up online to register for the vaccine. Mosaic Life Care is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1A and Phase1B, tier 1 and 2, which includes frontline healthcare workers and people 65 years of age or older, or considered high risk.

The phone line will not be active until Monday, Feb. 8. The phone line will be staffed from 8am-4pm Monday through Friday. The telephone number to call to register for the COVID-19 vaccine is (816) 271-4613.

The city stressed the number is only meant for those who cannot register online.

"As the community COVID-19 vaccination clinic was established and the registration process began, it became evident that there was a need for those with no internet or computer access to be able to register via the telephone," the city said in a news release. "We ask the public to please respect this number for those who need it most. Staff answering this phone number will not be equipped to answer questions relating to the online registration process or clinic information."

During the registration call, staff will ask for your name, address, birthday, and last four digits of your social security number.

The city is also providing access to the online vaccine registration through terminals located in the lobby of City Hall, available Monday through Friday from 8am-5pm.