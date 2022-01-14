Clear
City of St. Joseph puts Phase II of Emergency Snow Ordinance in place

On Friday night, the City of St. Joseph announced that Phase II of the Emergency Snow Ordinance is in effect as of 6:15 and cars need to be removed by 8:15 p.m.

Posted: Jan 14, 2022 7:01 PM

Although it is not snowing at this time, the heaviest snow is forecast between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.; removing parking tonight will allow those drivers who heed the declaration to park elsewhere and not wake up to their vehicles plowed in.

All streets with the exception of dead ends have been pre-treated with the brine/sugar beet molasses mix.

An area of low pressure attached to a cold front will slowly approach our area today. Ahead of this disturbance, we will see light rain across the area. This activity will be scattered from around the lunch time hour through this evening. As the colder air starts to move into our area, temperatures will fall below freezing helping to transition our rain to snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 6 PM tonight and last through noon Saturday. Snow showers will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. 2-4 inches looks likely across the area, higher totals will be to the north and east of our area. Cold and breezy conditions will take over Saturday with wind chills in the single digits. The rest of the weekend into next week sunshine will return as temperatures slowly start to warm up again.
