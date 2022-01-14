City of St. Joseph puts Phase II of Emergency Snow Ordinance in place

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Friday night, the City of St. Joseph announced that Phase II of the Emergency Snow Ordinance is in effect as of 6:15 and cars need to be removed by 8:15 p.m.

Although it is not snowing at this time, the heaviest snow is forecast between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.; removing parking tonight will allow those drivers who heed the declaration to park elsewhere and not wake up to their vehicles plowed in.

All streets with the exception of dead ends have been pre-treated with the brine/sugar beet molasses mix.