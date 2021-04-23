City of St. Joseph scheduling 1st Dose Vaccination Clinic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The City of St. Joseph will offer a Covid-19 vaccination clinic for those wanting their first doses of the vaccine.

It is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at the Civic Arena.

The clinic is free for all. No health insurance is needed and no government issued identification will be requested.

To sign up for an appointment, call (816) 271-4636 or go online to https://signup.com/go/tNdgirq.

City staff say they're offering the clinic because the Mosaic vaccination clinic being operated at the East Hills Shopping Center has closed to first dose appointments.

Those who get vaccinated at the city clinic on May 4 will be asked to come back for their second vaccination on Thursday, June 3.