City of St. Joseph seeking volunteers to assist with sandbagging operations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officials with the City of St. Joseph are asking for assistance to help fill sandbags this weekend.

With the Missouri River expected to crest at 30.1 feet early next week, officials say it is necessary to fill a large number of sandbags as soon as possible.

The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is leading the recruitment for volunteers for sandbagging and are encouraging group and individuals to help.

Volunteers hours will be from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday. Volunteers should go to the sandbag staging location at 3002 S. 6th St.

People with questions are urged to contact the United Way at 816-364-2381, the phones are answered 24 hours a way.

Here is some important information the city released about volunteering:

• Must be 18 years old OR with a parent/guardian

• Must wear appropriate clothing including close-toed shoes and gloves

• Location of operations - 3002 South 6th Street (6th and Atchison streets)

• Be willing and able to commit to increments of at least 2 hours

• Please refrain from bringing young children to the sandbagging site

• Must be able to lift 25-40 pounds

• Please bring a shovel if you have one

The United Way is also asking organizations and agencies to have flood specific volunteer opportunities to register them by calling the number above.