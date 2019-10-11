City of St. Joseph spent more than $1 million on first flood event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Data released by the City of St. Joseph shows that the city spent more than $1 million on the first flood event that covers damages that happened between March 11 and April 16.

According to the city's emergency manager, Jada McClintick, the city spent $1,088,863 during the first flood event.

The money breaks down by each city department:

Airport: $23,427

Fire: $2,383

Health: $5,140

Parks: $601,000

Police: $56,325

Streets (total): $254,472

Water Protection: $147,106

McClintick says that the numbers are somewhat subjective due to actual real cash costs that the city incurred, such as paying staff for taking emergency protective measures, such as flood-fighting, sandbagging, and evacuating.

Some losses have been deferred because some damage assessments have yet to be completed. This includes Hertiage Softball Complex because much of the fields remained under water for extended periods of time. McClintick says that this makes it difficult to estimate damages and costs to repair the fields and work has yet to be completed.

Disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will not cover all of the money the city spent during this flood event. FEMA assistance will reimburse 75 percent of the allowable costs. This means the city will need to match the other 25 percent.

McClintick says that the community's work during initial sandbagging efforts in March will allow the city to covert the work to a real cash dollar amount and that amount can be used to offset some of the 25 percent the city must match. The dollar amount is approximately $54,000 in "donated resources".

The city must provide a long list of documentation in order to receive reimbursement and this will take time, McClintick says.

City staff continues to work on the damage inventory for the second round of flooding in 2019 and could not provide information on how much the city spent during that event.