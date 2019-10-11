City of St. Joseph to host free flu clinic next week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department will be conducting its annual free flu clinic on October 16.

The clinic allows Buchanan County residents to receive the flu vaccine free of charge. People who have private health insurance, Medicare or Missouri HealthNet are asked to present their card at the clinic's registration.

Connie Werner with the health department says that the clinic is designed to help make sure that the community is protected against this year's flu.

"We also want to target those who don't have insurance or their insurance doesn't cover flu shots," she said. "This is a free flu shot for you, no strings attached. We just want to try to get our community protected."

The clinic will be taking place on Wednesday, October 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph REC Center. The REC Center is located at 2701 SW Parkway.

Drive-up service will be available for those with mobility issues.

No services will be provided at the health department on the day of the flu clinic but will resume on Thursday, October 17.

The REC Center will remain open during the flu clinic hours.