City offering rabies vaccination clinics

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- It was a vaccination clinic of another kind Tueday evening.

While the City of St. Joseph has taken the lead in offering Covid-19 clinics, the offering on Tuesday was a rabies clinic for pets.

Several clinics are being coordinated by St. Joseph Animal Control. The clinic held in the parking lot of Hosea Elementary Tuesday offered rabies shots, combination vaccinations, yearly pet registrations, microchips and even tags for entry to St. Joseph's dog park.

Shelter staff said it is important to reach out and make the process easier in getting people to vaccinate their pets. They add it could also be a matter of life or death.

"It's really important to protect your pets against rabies," said Aubrey Silvey with the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. "They can get infected by wild animals. If people are bitten by animals infected, we can also contract the rabies virus. It's super important that we keep our pets vaccinated."

Sivey stressed that rabies has a 100 percent fatality rate in pets.



There are several other rabies vaccination clinics scheduled. They will be:

- Thursday, May 6, 2021 at First Church of the Nazarene, 2102 South 22nd St.

- Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Skaith Elementary School, 4701 Schoolside Lane

- Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Mark Twain Elementary School, 801 South 31st St.

Rabies shots are $5 each, combination vaccines are offered for an additional $10. Microchips are $10 and tags for the Corby Dog Park are $5.

Pet owners within the city are required to purchase an annual city registration, orlicense, for each of their pets. Fees for the registration tags are $15 for a pet that is not altered or $5 for a spayed/neutered pet (pet owners are required to show proof that their dog or cat has been spayed or neutered to the clinic