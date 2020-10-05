City officials discuss the importance of completing the 2020 Census

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Trump administration had wanted the National Census the country conducts every ten years to wrap up today.

However, a judge has extended that time until the end of the month.

We talked with city leaders and heard why they say it's important that everyone fill out their census forms completely.

The national headcount has as much of an impact if not more than voting.

It happens once every 10 years, the results ripple through your city, schools, police and hospitals.

"The more people that are counted in the truly, accurate count gives us that allocation of funding that everybody needs," St. Joseph City Manager Mary Robertson said.

The 2020 census deadline keeps moving, but the stakes haven't changed.

It determines how much federal money we get and our representation in Congress.

"Some of our most at risk populations need those services. Renters, homeless individuals need those services more than you or I may need them at this point in time and it's challenging to get those folks in a good year to be counted,” Robertson said.

As of Friday, about 66 percent of Americans responded by mail, phone or online.

Missouri trails the country and St. Joseph trails Missouri and they all trail 2010 Census counts.

According to the Missouri Health Foundation, the 2010 Census cost Missouri millions of dollars in federal funding.

"Right now we are at 64.6percent. In 2010 our self-response rate was 70% so a little bit behind where we were,” Robertson said.

The less people who live in St. Joseph, the less money the federal government sends.

How much money? For every Missourian that isn't counted when the clock runs out the state will lose about $1,300 in federal dollars per person every year.

"That federal funding goes toward, public transportation, public safety, emergency food and shelter services. you know when we went through the flooding in the southside with the pandemic that we are going through these are all services that we are being used. Public education, even infrastructure. all of that we get federal funding based on the numbers of the population in our community." Robertson said.

At the state level, it's approximately $16.5 billion every year based on Census data.

"Less at the forefront but just as important, people don't realize that our congressional seats are based on our census numbers as well," Robertson said.

The 2010 Census cost Missouri a congressional seat.

Once again, we haven't even participated in the count like we did that year.

"The more people that are accurately counted the better representation we get at both the federal and state level,” Robertson said.

Government officials say if you are sick of potholes pockmarking your streets or a lack of help when a flood hits or maybe you just wish our teachers or police officers were paid better, then take a few minutes to fill out the census.

“It's very safe, it's very secure and it's so very important,” Robertson said.

Visit 2020census.gov to make sure you are counted.