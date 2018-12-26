City opens Christmas tree recycling area

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The City of St. Joseph has opened up an area for people to dispose of their Christmas trees.

"It just gives everybody a really good spot to take their live trees to, and it's a good, easy way to dump them off and its free," Assistant Parks and Rec Director Jeff Atkins said.

Individuals can drop off their trees at the Drake Softball Complex at the intersection of 22nd Street and Southwest Parkway.

This is a free service offered every year by the Parks Department.

Department officials asked individuals to not leave the trees in a bag at the site.

Tree collections will continue until Jan. 21.