Clear

City opens Christmas tree recycling area

The City of St. Joseph has opened up an area for people to dispose of their Christmas trees.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 4:55 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The City of St. Joseph has opened up an area for people to dispose of their Christmas trees. 

"It just gives everybody a really good spot to take their live trees to, and it's a good, easy way to dump them off and its free," Assistant Parks and Rec Director Jeff Atkins said. 

Individuals can drop off their trees at the Drake Softball Complex at the intersection of 22nd Street and Southwest Parkway. 

This is a free service offered every year by the Parks Department. 

Department officials asked individuals to not leave the trees in a bag at the site. 

Tree collections will continue until Jan. 21. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
After a soggy and wet Wednesday, rain chances will continue overnight and into Thursday. Cooler temperatures are also on the way for the end of the week. For tonight, expect rain and some fog with lows in the mid 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events