City parks and services closed due to storm damage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some facilities around St. Joseph are currently closed as a result of Wednesday night’s storms.

According to the City of St. Joseph provided updates on the following parks and services:

Holiday Park will be open this evening beginning at 6 p.m.

The parks administration building is closed due to a power outage.

Fairview Golf Course will be closed for the next two day for debris cleanup.

Remington Nature Center is closed due to a power outage.

REC Center is open but does not have phone or computer services at this time.

Bode Sports Complex is open.

Be cautious on the trails and on the disc golf course due to downed trees.

For a complete list of area closings, CLICK HERE.