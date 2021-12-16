City parks and services closed due to storm damage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some facilities around St. Joseph are currently closed as a result of Wednesday night’s storms.
According to the City of St. Joseph provided updates on the following parks and services:
- Holiday Park will be open this evening beginning at 6 p.m.
- The parks administration building is closed due to a power outage.
- Fairview Golf Course will be closed for the next two day for debris cleanup.
- Remington Nature Center is closed due to a power outage.
- REC Center is open but does not have phone or computer services at this time.
- Bode Sports Complex is open.
- Be cautious on the trails and on the disc golf course due to downed trees.
