Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

City planning replacement of air control tower at Rosecrans

$2.5 million has been allocated for the project through state funds.

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 11:21 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Staff at Rosecrans Memorial Airport are looking to totally renovate their air control tower.

During a city council work session Wednesday afternoon, airport director Abe Forney shared that he has secured $2.5 million to start the project from money that was allocated in last year's state budget. 

The control tower was built back in the 1950s. Forney said it is currently in a state of disrepair.

"Right now we have leaky roofs. We've got windows that aren't insulated very well, so climate control. We have ceiling tiles falling in because the water is dripping through those flat roofs. We just have a lot of issues with a 70 year old building," said Abe Forney, director of the airport.

The whole project will cost around $15 million,k but Forney says that he's working with Sen. Matt Blunt and Rep. Sam Graves on getting funding from congress.

In the meantime work will focus on pavement removal, the construction of new access roads along with storm drainage and utility improvements.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Conditions will start to clear out mid morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A bit calmer conditions will move into the area for the end of the work week. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Thursday night into Friday morning. Conditions look to dry out for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories