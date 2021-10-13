City planning replacement of air control tower at Rosecrans

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Staff at Rosecrans Memorial Airport are looking to totally renovate their air control tower.

During a city council work session Wednesday afternoon, airport director Abe Forney shared that he has secured $2.5 million to start the project from money that was allocated in last year's state budget.

The control tower was built back in the 1950s. Forney said it is currently in a state of disrepair.

"Right now we have leaky roofs. We've got windows that aren't insulated very well, so climate control. We have ceiling tiles falling in because the water is dripping through those flat roofs. We just have a lot of issues with a 70 year old building," said Abe Forney, director of the airport.

The whole project will cost around $15 million,k but Forney says that he's working with Sen. Matt Blunt and Rep. Sam Graves on getting funding from congress.

In the meantime work will focus on pavement removal, the construction of new access roads along with storm drainage and utility improvements.