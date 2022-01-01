City plows out to clear streets after snowfall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) the first snow of the winter season is here.

In addition to the snow, because of the below freezing temperatures and no sunshine in sight, city plows had to get out.

"The funny thing today we were talking, if we would've had sunshine or maybe even five more degrees today we might not have plowed because we would've been able to melt everything," St. Joseph superintendent of streets and infrastructure Keven Schneider said.

And salting the streets early Friday morning wasn't enough.

"It's too cold. And it's a real dry snow. If the snow would've been a wet snow we might have been melting right now too," Schneider said.

Schneider says the first priority for crews is to plow emergency routes.

"First priority is always emergency routes those are set by ordinance and those are our primary responsibility. When we get the emergency routes clear they facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles from one part of town to the other," Schneider said.

Schneider says all emergency routes should hopefully be cleared Saturday and then they can move on to secondary routes.

"When we're done plowing secondary routes everybody in town will be within two blocks of a plowed street," Schneider said.

He also asks everyone to stay home if you don't have an immediate need to go anywhere. But if you do, please be careful and patient.

"Try to stay home. But if you have to go somewhere just give yourself plenty of time and please drive slow. If you see one of our trucks coming please give us as wide of a berth as you can," Schneider said.

Schneider also says once plowing is done, if you think they missed your street you can give them a call anytime at 816-271-4848 and they can send out a supervisor.