Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

City plows out to clear streets after snowfall

After the first snow of the winter season arrived, city snow plow crews were out salting and clearing streets. Their first priority is getting emergency routes taken care of and will move to other routes.

Posted: Jan 1, 2022 10:56 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) the first snow of the winter season is here.

In addition to the snow, because of the below freezing temperatures and no sunshine in sight, city plows had to get out.

"The funny thing today we were talking, if we would've had sunshine or maybe even five more degrees today we might not have plowed because we would've been able to melt everything," St. Joseph superintendent of streets and infrastructure Keven Schneider said.

And salting the streets early Friday morning wasn't enough.

"It's too cold. And it's a real dry snow. If the snow would've been a wet snow we might have been melting right now too," Schneider said.

Schneider says the first priority for crews is to plow emergency routes.

"First priority is always emergency routes those are set by ordinance and those are our primary responsibility. When we get the emergency routes clear they facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles from one part of town to the other," Schneider said.

Schneider says all emergency routes should hopefully be cleared Saturday and then they can move on to secondary routes.

"When we're done plowing secondary routes everybody in town will be within two blocks of a plowed street," Schneider said.

He also asks everyone to stay home if you don't have an immediate need to go anywhere. But if you do, please be careful and patient.

"Try to stay home. But if you have to go somewhere just give yourself plenty of time and please drive slow. If you see one of our trucks coming please give us as wide of a berth as you can," Schneider said.

Schneider also says once plowing is done, if you think they missed your street you can give them a call anytime at 816-271-4848 and they can send out a supervisor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -12°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -15°
Savannah
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -12°
Cameron
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -5°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -10°
It was a frigid and snowy day with precipitation totals ranging from 2-6 inches across the area. Although most of the system has moved through, we may see a light dusting overnight tonight with an additional inch of snowfall anticipated. The biggest threat for the next 48 hours will be the dangerously cold wind chills produced by an arctic air mass covering the region. Extremely cold temperatures and wind chill values will continue until Monday, recovering back into the 30s by Monday afternoon. Quiet weather will set back in for the work week with the potential for cooler temperatures to return mid-week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories