City prepared to tackle another winter storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With another round of wintry weather on Tuesday, the City of St. Joseph is prepared to tackle the ice and snow.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the city was waiting for rain to changeover to snow so they could begin to salt the roads. Due to the rain, crews were unable to pretreat the roads.

"We are really at a disadvantage because we have to wait until it switches over to sleet or ice until we can get out on the streets," Keven Schneider, Superintendent of Streets and Infrastructure for the City of St. Joseph said. "A lot of times we have a storm coming, we know we are going to hit, we will pretreat. Which gives us a jump on the storm."

Rain did changeover to snow Tuesday evening and it is expected to continue to fall overnight and into Wednesday morning.

The city's night shift crews were sent home at noon on Tuesday to prepare for working overnight beginning at 8 p.m.

The first priority for crews will be the emergency snow routes and then work will be done on the city's secondary streets.

Travel Tuesday night and even early Wednesday morning is expected to be difficult.

"Hopefully people will be able to stay in tonight but if you do get out, just try to give yourself plenty of room to stop, plenty of room between your vehicle and any other vehicle on the road," Schneider added.

Phase 2 of the Emergency Snow Ordinance was put into effect Tuesday evening. All cars parked on the emergency snow routes need to be removed by 9:10 p.m. or face ticketing or towing.