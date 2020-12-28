City prepares for likely winter weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the first of the winter weather arriving on Tuesday, the City of St. Joseph is prepared to take on the winter weather.

It is expected that a high chance of precipitation will arrive Tuesday morning, making for rain, sleet, and snow event. The city and MoDot are working to prepare the city for the anticipated storm.

"Right now we've got several, all of our brine applicators out. It actually melts freezing precipitation, so far we've seen it melt up to half an inch,” said Keven Schneider, Superintendent of “We're hoping that we get that down a majority of the streets. And at least the beginning of the storm, hopefully, it won't be too bad."

MoDot says they are good to go and have plenty of material ready to tackle the first winter storm. Scott Stephens of MoDot saying they expect one to three inches of snow to hit St. Joseph. "I think we're going to see more up in the Northwest corner of the state, you know potentially more snow in that area and in our area, probably a decent half or so is what we're going to see."

Snow is expected to arrive in the morning after 6 a.m., followed by sleet and rain in the afternoon.

"We encourage people to drive safely. Not drive too fast. Be prepared. Give them a little more time to stop when they need to. It could be slick," said Stephens.

Officials will start work tomorrow on the main emergency roads, followed by secondary roads and then side roads.

MoDot says you can view a traveler's information map by visiting their website for the latest road conditions.

For road condition questions, call St. Joseph Street Maintenance at (816) 271-4848.